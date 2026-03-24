Traffic Advisory Issued In Delhi Ahead Of International Film Festival Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini Expected To Attend

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in key areas of the national capital in view of the upcoming film festival scheduled to be held from March 25 to March 31.

Entry to Bharat Mandapam will be permitted through Gate No. 4 on Bhairon Marg and Gate No. 10 near the Supreme Court Metro Station.

The advisory includes road diversions, traffic restrictions, and general instructions issued by the traffic police. Commuters have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Anticipating a large gathering at Bharat Mandapam, the traffic police have announced vehicle restrictions in areas around Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

The restrictions will be in place from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

While Bharat Mandapam, located within the Pragati Maidan complex, is the main venue for the festival, screenings will also take place at multiplexes across Delhi.

The advisory states that parking will be prohibited on the affected stretches. Vehicles parked in violation may be towed away, and fines could be imposed. Commuters are advised to strictly follow parking rules to avoid inconvenience.

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Parking facilities will be available at Basement Parking No. 1 (entry from Bhairon Marg) and Basement Parking No. 2 (entry from Mathura Road), along with surface parking at Bhairon Mandir and National Stadium.

Alternative routes

To ease congestion, commuters are encouraged to:

Use Ring Road as an alternative route

Opt for public transport wherever possible

Plan their travel in advance, especially for airport and railway journeys

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The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will feature free public screenings, discussions, workshops, and cultural programmes. Several prominent figures from Indian and international cinema, including Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Bhumi Pednekar, Rana Daggubati, and Madhur Bhandarkar, are expected to participate in the week-long event.

The festival will open at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur. Actors Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also attend the opening evening, which will include a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)