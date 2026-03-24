Democrats Slam ICE For Using Excessive Force To Arrest Woman At San Francisco Airport 'Illegal Aliens', Says DHS

MENAFN - Live Mint) California Democrats on Tuesday (local time) criticised Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) after a widely circulated video showed federal agents detaining two individuals at San Francisco International Airport, including a woman who appeared visibly distressed.

According to a Fox News report, the viral footage shows a woman crying out and collapsing to the ground as two officers take her into custody, while her daughter can be heard crying nearby. The incident took place on 22 March. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later said the woman was in the US without legal status.

California Democrats rap ICE, DHS

Reacting strongly, Democrats in California said the video suggested an excessive use of force. They argued that such incidents could deepen fear among immigrant communities and called for accountability and clarity from federal authorities.

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Democratic Representative Doris Matsui described the woman as a mother from Sacramento and said the visuals had left her outraged. In a post on X, she noted that the incident involved a member of the local community and stressed the need for answers regarding the circumstances of the detention.

Matsui also aimed at US President Donald Trump and his administration, saying the footage reflected what she described as a pattern of harsh enforcement practices. She added that beyond the immediate incident, such actions risk causing long-term emotional harm to those who witness them.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also reacted, calling the situation disturbing. He clarified that there was no evidence to suggest a wider immigration enforcement operation at the airport. He added that San Francisco Police Department personnel were present only to maintain order and were not involved in the arrests.

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The mayor further reiterated that the city's long-standing sanctuary policies remain unchanged. He emphasised that local law enforcement agencies do not assist in federal civil immigration enforcement and said this approach would continue under his leadership.

DHS responds to airport arrests

DHS on Monday confirmed that two members of the same family were taken into custody. The department said both individuals had existing removal orders and were residing in the country unlawfully.

The agency stated that the arrests took place on 22 March 2026 and were unrelated to any recent plans to increase ICE presence at airports in support of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations. In a post on X, it identified the individuals as Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez, noting that an immigration judge had issued final removal orders against them in 2019.

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Providing further details, DHS said that during the process of escorting the two women to the international terminal for further action, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to escape and resisted officers. Authorities maintained that enforcement personnel acted in response to that situation.

The department added that efforts were underway to deport the family to their home country of Guatemala as quickly as possible.