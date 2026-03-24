NIA Court Sentences Kashmiri Separatist Aasiya Andrabi To Life, Two Associates Get 30 Years In Terror Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA ) court in New Delhi on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and a 30-year jail term to her two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, in a terror case lodged by the National Investigation Agency.

Andrabi is the alleged chief of women's pro-separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh awarded the sentence to three convicts for different offences proved against them.

Aasiya Andrabi is sentenced to life imprisonment for offence of Terror Conspiracy under section 18 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA ) and criminal Conspiracy under section 120 B IPC each, She is sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of Conspiracy for waging war against India under section 121 A IPC, she is also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of being members or associated with terror organisation under section 38 and for the offence of supporting a terror organisation under section 39 of UAPA each.

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She is further sentenced to 5 year imprisonment for the offence of promoting enmity between group of people under sections 153 A, for the offence of causing disharmony among the groups of people based on religion, caste etc. under section 153 B and for the offence of statements conducing to public mischief under section 505 IPC each.

A fine of Rs. 8 lakh is imposed on her as well.

The court has sentenced Naheeda Nasrin and Sofi Fehmida to 30 year imprisonment for the offence under section 18 of UAPA and 120 B IPC, they are also sentenced for 10 year imprisonment for the offence of 38, 39 UAPA each, they are further sentenced for 4 year Imprisonment for the offences under section 153A, 153 B and 505 of IPC each, they are also sentenced to 10 year Imprisonment for the offence under section 121 A. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹7 lakh on each Convict.

The court had held them guilty on January 14, 2026, for the offences.

Andrabi was arrested in 2018.

NIA had invoked charges against her under sections relating to waging war against the State, promoting enmity between communities, and terror conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case was heard at Patiala House Court by ASJ Singh, and judgment was reserved. Thereafter, he was transferred to Karkardooma Court. Therefore, the sentence was pronounced from Karkardooma Court.

On December 21, 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition, and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

ASJ Parveen Singh had ordered framing of charges against Andrabi, founder of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), and her two associates -- Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen -- for allegedly waging war against India, sedition, and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

The court had ordered framing of charges against them under Section 120B, Sections 121, 121A, Section 124A, Section 153B, and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Andrabi is a Kashmiri and the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is allegedly part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley, and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation."

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DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and the two other accused were allegedly using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels, including channels in Pakistan, to spread“insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India.”