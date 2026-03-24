Delta Air Lines Scraps Priority Services For Congress Lawmakers Citing Shutdown Strain, Long TSA Lines

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delta Air Lines has announced it will temporarily suspend special travel services for members of Congress, citing operational strain caused by the ongoing partial US government shutdown.

The airline said lawmakers will no longer receive airport escorts, priority rebooking, or complimentary upgrades. However, they will retain access to a dedicated reservations phone line.

Air travel system under stress

Delta said the shutdown has stretched resources, making it harder to maintain service standards. The carrier emphasised that safety and customer care remain its top priorities despite the disruption.

TSA shortages impact screening

The move comes as staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration worsen, with many employees working without pay since mid-February. This has led to long queues and delays at airport security checkpoints across the country.

Government shutdown fallout

The funding lapse stems from a dispute in Congress over immigration enforcement, leaving parts of the Department of Homeland Security underfunded. Democrats have used the Senate filibuster to block DHS funding legislation, seeking major reforms to immigration enforcement policies under the Trump administration.

Emergency measures at airports

US President Donald Trump has deployed immigration agents to assist with crowd control at multiple airports -an action opposed by TSA workers, who argue the agents lack proper training.

Wider travel disruptions

The combined effect of staffing shortages and operational strain has disrupted air travel nationwide, with passengers facing extended wait times and reduced service levels.

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The partial shutdown, which began on February 28, has significantly affected staffing at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

According to agency data:

- Nearly 400 TSA workers have resigned since the shutdown began.

- Employees last received a full paycheck on February 14.

- A partial paycheck was issued on February 28.

- Workers missed their March 13 pay period entirely.

Friday marks the next scheduled payday, though uncertainty remains.