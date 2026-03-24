Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Delhi After Feeling Unwell Due To Weather Change, Kept Under Observation
Gandhi was admitted to hospital late Tuesday evening after feeling unwell, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
According to sources cited by the news agency, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson experienced discomfort due to a change in weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.
Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have visited her at the hospital.Previous hospitalisation
The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier been admitted to the same hospital in January this year due to respiratory discomfort.
Further updates on her health are awaited.
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