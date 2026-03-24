Pakistan Keen To Launch Dhakalahore Direct Flights

The issue was discussed during a courtesy meeting between Pakistan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Imran Haider and Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam Rita at the ministry on March 24. State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Pakistani side showed keen interest in working jointly in Bangladesh's aviation sector.

Ambassador Haider specifically highlighted the importance of introducing direct flights on the Dhaka–Lahore route and stressed the need to gradually increase flight frequency in the future.

The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector, including the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tourism development.

The minister and state minister reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to working closely with Pakistan to expand cooperation in civil aviation and tourism.

K