3.5 Lakh Tourists Flock To Cox's Bazar After Eid

Dhaka: A surge of holidaymakers flocked to Cox's Bazar following Eid al-Fitr, with tourism insiders estimating that around 350,000 visitors arrived in the coastal destination over a three-day period.

According to the local Residential Hotel-Motel and Guest House Owners Association, the peak influx occurred between March 22 and 24. While crowds began thinning from March 24 as the holiday break ended, many tourists were still seen across key beach areas.

Spots like Sugandha Point, along with stretches from Laboni Point to Kolatoli Point, remained lively. Visitors spent time riding beach bikes and horses, trying jet skis, relaxing on chairs, or strolling along the shoreline. Many were also busy capturing photos, while others ventured into the sea.

Tourism stakeholders expect visitors to continue arriving in smaller numbers until the end of the week.

Despite the heavy turnout, authorities reported no major incidents. A representative from the Sea Safe Lifeguard organization said, maintaining safety for such large crowds-often exceeding 100,000 people in the water daily-was challenging with only a limited number of personnel, but no accidents were recorded.

Law enforcement officials also confirmed heightened security measures throughout the holiday period. Tourist Police conducted round-the-clock patrols across beaches, accommodation zones, and entertainment spots to ensure visitor safety.

Beyond the main beach, travelers also explored nearby attractions such as Marine Drive, Himchhari National Park, Inani Beach, Ramu Buddhist Vihara, Adinath Temple, and Dulahazara Safari Park, as well as the popular Burmese Market-all without any reported disturbances.

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