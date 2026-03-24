Should Holders Of US Debt Take Iran's Military Threat Literally?

MENAFN - Asia Times) It's tempting to see as a clear escalation 's declaration on Sunday that all those holding US Treasury bonds are now legitimate targets of violent reprisals.

Iran has – by attacking US bases in the region as far away as Cyprus , by restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, by attacking Israeli communities near secretive nuclear research sites and by threatening to destroy critical infrastructure in Gulf nations – already escalated to levels that many observers, including in the White House, seemingly had not anticipated.

And with a lack of clear off-ramps and with Iran now under the impression that concessions or performative responses only invite further attacks from the US and Israel, it stands to reason that this conflict could accelerate further – in new and deadly ways.

Still, there are reasons to think that Iran won't make good on this specific threat, regardless of what the US does over the coming days.

For one,“financial entities that finance the US military budget” extend far beyond American institutions, or Western ones that Iran would be inclined to blame as US collaborators (regardless of their actual view of the conflict).

Entities associated with the People's Republic of China have reduced holdings considerably in the last decade and a half, from the peak of more than 9% in 2011, to somewhere north of 2% today. It is true that the PRC has not exactly rushed to Iran's defense since the war began, but aggression against a country that shares Iranians' goal of undermining US global hegemony is not in Iran's interest.