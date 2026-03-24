Government Of Canada Raises The Federal Minimum Wage

“By indexing the federal minimum wage to inflation, the government is providing greater certainty and security to more Canadians. The increase complements other new measures

“Ensuring the federal minimum wage rises with inflation is a floor that protects workers, especially those in the lowest-paid jobs in federally regulated sectors. Keeping the minimum wage up to date helps maintain a reliable baseline that strengthens earnings and keeps workplace standards strong for all workers,” said Patty Hajdu, minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada:

“In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.”

Quick facts



The federal minimum wage is adjusted annually on April 1 based on Canada's annual average Consumer Price Index of the previous calendar year, which rose 2.1 percent in 2025, and rounded up to the nearest $0.05. Employers in federally regulated private sectors are required to adjust their payrolls to ensure their employees are paid at least $18.15 per hour starting April 1, 2026. Should the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate exceed the federal rate, federally regulated employers must pay their employees the higher of the two.

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