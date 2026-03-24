Bromcom Computers Named As MIS Provider For Isle Of Anglesey County Council

MENAFN - Pressat) BROMLEY UK, 23/03/2026 - Bromcom is proud to announce that it has been selected by Isle of Anglesey County Council to provide a cloud-based Management Information System (MIS) across their 44 schools in the region. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Bromcom's growing presence across Wales, and a clear signal of the trust schools and local authorities are placing in the platform.

The move sees Anglesey join a growing movement in Welsh education: replacing legacy systems with a modern, AI-powered platform designed to benefit staff, students, and parents alike. Crucially, the platform supports bilingual access, ensuring both English and Welsh-speaking users can engage with the system freely and easily.

A Forward-Thinking Partnership

"As the Senior Responsible Owner for this programme, I am pleased to confirm Anglesey's commitment to the Bromcom implementation. This transformation is a strategic investment in modern, data driven school information management across the island, and a key step in strengthening how we support pupils, staff and school leaders. The move to a single, centrally configurable MIS will help us reduce complexity, drive consistency, and improve the quality and timeliness of the data we rely upon for decision making. This programme is about more than replacing a system – it is about enabling our schools to work more efficiently, ensuring staff have the right tools and training, and delivering a sustainable platform for the future. We look forward to working closely with Bromcom and our schools to deliver a smooth, well supported transition and to realise long term benefits for learners and the wider education system in Anglesey."

Huw Ynyr, Head of Digital, Performance and Modernisation

Isle of Anglesey County Council

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

"We're thrilled to welcome Isle of Anglesey County Council and their 44 schools into the Bromcom family. This announcement is part of a remarkable shift we're seeing right across Wales. Six of the last eight Welsh councils have now chosen Bromcom, and that's not by chance. It reflects a shared recognition that schools and local authorities deserve a truly integrated, bilingual platform built for the future. We look forward to working closely with the team at Anglesey and making a real difference for their schools, staff, and families."

Ali Guryel, Managing Director

Bromcom Computers Plc