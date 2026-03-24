MENAFN - Pressat) Google 'Moonshot' Veteran Launches €50M Fund to bridge Europe's deep tech scale gap

LONDON - Mahir Sahin, a senior executive at Google from 2009 to 2025, and former lead advisor at Alphabet's Moonshot X Factory, today launches a 50M EUR fund at his London based venture firm Cloudberry Ventures to invest in Europe's deep pool of world-class technical talent pioneering the deep tech breakthroughs urgently needed to power the next decade. He warns that“the current AI trajectory is unsustainable - we cannot build an exponential digital future on top of a linear physical supply chain.

While traditional software models struggle with AI-driven displacement, Cloudberry is doubling down on the physical and financial infrastructure layers where defensible moats are built through hardware IP and proprietary software.“Cloudberry Ventures invests where physics meets its limits-where materials need breakthroughs and compute hits a wall”, says Sahin, GP and founder of Cloudberry Ventures.

Despite producing 43% of the world's Nobel laureates, Europe captures only 11% of global funding and 2% of Big Tech market capitalisation.“US investors are exploiting this by buying up European DeepTech at a 10x discount and flipping the IP to the States. Europe can be a place where ambitious people build or a place they leave behind,” says Sahin.“The $2 billion UK-headquartered Nscale Series C, the largest of its kind in Europe to date, is an example of where we can go. Europe's innovators need lots of investors who are fluent in science and scale, who also provide mentorship and go-to-market guidance and that's what we do at Cloudberry Ventures," continues Sahin, who is advisor to the Airbus Executive Committee and at Google both helped build out AI capability and scaled Android globally from one million to 4 billion ​users today. "US investors are exploiting this by buying up European DeepTech at a 10x discount and flipping the IP to the States.

The new portfolio includes Xavveo, a Berlin-based photonics radar start-up, solving 360-degree awareness for robotics. Cloudberry Ventures invested in December 2025.

Ehsanul Islam, Qualcomm VP Engineering and VP Cloudberry Ventures, says: "Intelligent robotics, autonomous systems, and coordinated machine fleets are no longer distant possibilities - they are the new foundation of how industry operates and scales. The infrastructure being built today will define the industrial economy for the next several decades.”

Cloudberry Ventures is currently sourcing globally with a focus on Europe, targeting Seed to Series A stages with ticket sizes of €1M–€2M and investing across three key pillars:

Industrial Infrastructure: Centered on advanced materials, the future of energy, circularity, and autonomous manufacturing. Financial Infrastructure: Building next-generation financial infrastructure through blockchain-enabled cross-border settlement, financing and digital assets. Compute Infrastructure: focusing on next-gen compute innovations, like memory, quantum computation, photonics and Edge AI.

Cloudberry Ventures leverages a team with deep operational experience at Google, Samsung, Airbus, and HSBC to help European deep tech founders achieve global markups through expansion into North America and Asia.

Advisor Former Google Asia-Pacific President Scott Beaumont Mark Bennet,VP, Knowledge & Information Partnerships, EMEA at Google and LP Cloudberry Ventures VP Julia Holze, Co-Founder at Cosmic Gold and Deep Tech venture builder LP Chief AI Officer of a leading global bank LP Co founder of a top 5 smartphone company

Proven Track Record: Before launching Cloudberry Ventures' second fund, Sahin demonstrated Cloudberry's thesis through Cloudberry Pioneer Investments" (CPI), achieving a 86% Gross IRR and a 2.4x MOIC in just 16 months. Notable early bets include Keyrails (Financial Infrastructure), Hydgen (Energy), Syntiant (Edge AI) and Quantum Brilliance, currently raising Series B, a major European player building the world's largest quantum production line.

Mark Bennet,VP, Knowledge & Information Partnerships, EMEA at Google and LP Cloudberry Ventures, adds, "Having worked alongside people who've scaled technology globally, I know how rare it is to find that combination of deep technical understanding and go-to-market experience. Mahir brings both."