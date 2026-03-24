Allendale Community Centre Announces Free Community Open Day For Wimborne And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - Pressat)– The Allendale Community Centre has announced a free Community Open Day designed to help people across Wimborne and the surrounding areas discover everything their local community has to offer - all under one welcoming roof.

Taking place on Sunday 17th May 2026, from 10am to 4pm, visitors are very welcome to pop in at any time during the day. The event will bring together up to 60 organisations, charities, voluntary groups and community services supporting residents across the wider East Dorset area. Entry is completely free.

As Wimborne and neighbouring communities continue to grow, with new homes and families settling across the BH21 area and beyond, it can sometimes be difficult to know what clubs, support networks and activities are available close to home. The Allendale Community Centre is stepping forward to bridge that gap, bringing together the people and organisations who quietly support our community every day.

Importantly, this is a no-pressure information event by exhibitors. There will be no selling and no fundraising on the day. The aim is simple: to ensure that everyone - whether they've lived locally for five weeks or fifty years - feels confident about what support, opportunities and connections are available to them.

What visitors can discover on the day:

. Local charities and support groups

. Community organisations and clubs

. Emergency services and community safety teams

. Family-friendly activities

. Volunteer opportunities

. Information and resources for carers and older residents

. Health, wellbeing and social groups

. The Allendale Café open all day

Carole Chedgy from the Allendale Community Centre said:

“Wimborne and the surrounding villages are full of fantastic organisations, but community doesn't just happen - we build it together. Whether you are raising a family, settling into a new home, supporting an older relative, or simply curious about what's happening locally, this day is for you. We want to be absolutely clear: this is not a fundraising event. It's a free opportunity to discover what's here, meet people, and feel part of the community.”

Residents and neighbours across the wider area are encouraged to save the date: Sunday 17th May 2026.

Further details and a full list of attending organisations will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, or if your 'not for profit' organisation would like to enquire about a free information stall and having information leaflets in our community goodie bag call 01202 887247 and ask for Jane or Brian or email [email protected]