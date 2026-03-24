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Heineken Selects Aduro For Two Drinks Brands

Heineken Selects Aduro For Two Drinks Brands


2026-03-24 03:11:21
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Heineken Beverages has selected Aduro Communications as its PR partner in the UK for two drinks brands with South African heritage: Amarula Cream Liqueur and Nederburg wine.

The agency recently started work on an integrated social media, influencer, and mainstream news and broadcast media campaign for Amarula – made from the distilled fruit of Sub-Saharan Africa's marula tree, aged and blended with cream.

Heineken has also briefed Aduro to handle media relations and social media for premium South African wine brand Nederburg (pictured).

Javiera Möller, Marketing Manager for Europe at Heineken Beverages, said:“We're really looking forward to working with Aduro on some of our iconic South African drinks brands. Both Amarula and Nederburg Double Barrel Reserve have been crafted with such heritage and we're looking forward to bringing these stories to life through press and influencer work.”

The brands join Whitworths, Bahlsen, Calfiia Farms, Hain Celestial, Pharmacare, Busy Bees nurseries and Dr Seuss on Aduro's client roster.

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