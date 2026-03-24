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Tony's Chocolonely Retains Shook For UK Creative Consumer PR
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Tony's Chocolonely has appointed creative communications agency Shook to handle its retained UK creative consumer PR brief, following a successful project partnership last year.
The agency will lead a creative press office spanning proactive and reactive media relations, newsjacking and campaign support, designed to engage both media and the brand's community of 'Serious Friends' while driving wider conversation around its mission-led positioning.
Tony's previous UK PR agency was The Story, which had worked with the brand since its launch in the UK in 2019.
The appointment builds on Shook's 'Bar Breaker' campaign last summer, inspired by Tony's famously chunky and unevenly divided chocolate bars.
The campaign featured former footballer Adebayo“The Beast” Akinfenwa as the brand's first official Bar Breaker, combining a playful creative idea with a more serious message about inequality in the chocolate industry. The work delivered strong results, with brand assets generating nearly 400 hours of view time on TikTok.
As part of the new retainer brief, Shook has already supported activity around Tony's annual fair report and is now working on upcoming seasonal moments including Easter.
Nicola Matthews, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Tony's Chocolonely, said:“We're excited to be continuing our work with Shook to create impactful moments that connect more people with Tony's delicious bars and crucially, our mission. Shook bring creativity, passion, collaboration and results.”
Shook co-founder Damon Statt added:“A delicious client! Summer was a fantastic taste of what was to come, with an amazing team, delivering creativity, culture and community, together. Every bit of Tony's has a story, from the name to the shape of the bars and we're shook to be part of telling it.”
Founded in the Netherlands, Tony's Chocolonely is on a mission to end exploitation in the cocoa industry. The company works directly with cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, paying higher prices and building long-term partnerships to tackle issues including illegal labour and deforestation across the supply chain.
The agency will lead a creative press office spanning proactive and reactive media relations, newsjacking and campaign support, designed to engage both media and the brand's community of 'Serious Friends' while driving wider conversation around its mission-led positioning.
Tony's previous UK PR agency was The Story, which had worked with the brand since its launch in the UK in 2019.
The appointment builds on Shook's 'Bar Breaker' campaign last summer, inspired by Tony's famously chunky and unevenly divided chocolate bars.
The campaign featured former footballer Adebayo“The Beast” Akinfenwa as the brand's first official Bar Breaker, combining a playful creative idea with a more serious message about inequality in the chocolate industry. The work delivered strong results, with brand assets generating nearly 400 hours of view time on TikTok.
As part of the new retainer brief, Shook has already supported activity around Tony's annual fair report and is now working on upcoming seasonal moments including Easter.
Nicola Matthews, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Tony's Chocolonely, said:“We're excited to be continuing our work with Shook to create impactful moments that connect more people with Tony's delicious bars and crucially, our mission. Shook bring creativity, passion, collaboration and results.”
Shook co-founder Damon Statt added:“A delicious client! Summer was a fantastic taste of what was to come, with an amazing team, delivering creativity, culture and community, together. Every bit of Tony's has a story, from the name to the shape of the bars and we're shook to be part of telling it.”
Founded in the Netherlands, Tony's Chocolonely is on a mission to end exploitation in the cocoa industry. The company works directly with cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, paying higher prices and building long-term partnerships to tackle issues including illegal labour and deforestation across the supply chain.
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