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Dynacor Group Inc.

Dynacor Group Inc.


2026-03-24 03:10:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:40 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Has approved a monthly dividend of C$0.01333 per common share (C$0.16 annually) for April 2026. This will be payable on April 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2026. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.15 at $5.26.

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