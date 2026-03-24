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Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:42 AM EST - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.: Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share for the month ending March 31, 2026. The distribution is payable April 6, 2026 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business March 31, 2026. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.70 at $14.15.
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