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Boralex, Calfrac, Cardinal At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Boralex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.41. Monday, Boralex was weighing options including going private - Bloomberg
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.40. Last week, revenue from Calfrac's operations in North America was reported to have decreased to $227.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 from $289.9 million in the respective quarter of 2024. The Company's operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million or 14% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $23.1 million or 8% of revenue in the same period in 2024.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.17. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.53. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares
Enbridge Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.66. Last week, Enbridge rose 0.5% on volume of 3,783,776 shares
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.99. Monday, Guardian Capital Group announced the successful completion of the previously-announced acquisition of Guardian by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), an affiliate of Desjardins Group (Desjardins). The C$1.67-billion transaction marks a significant milestone for Guardian and DGAM, providing the combined business with the opportunity to significantly scale its operations and further execute on its strategy of building a best-in-class asset manager.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.82. Knight announced Monday acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend the Company's previously announced Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase the maximum number of common shares that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the 12-month period ending August 21, 2026, from 3,000,000 Common
Shares to 6,190,493 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Common Shares as at August 8, 2025.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $81.24. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $141.41. Last week, rose 0.4% on volume of 170,233 shares
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.83. Last week, Pembina rose to $60.99 on volume of 2,660,239 shares
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $179.28. Last week, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 1,862,031 shares
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.69. Tuesday, Spartan announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan with Odyssey Trust Company as rights agent e?ective today.
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.53. No news stories available.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.40. Last week, revenue from Calfrac's operations in North America was reported to have decreased to $227.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 from $289.9 million in the respective quarter of 2024. The Company's operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million or 14% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $23.1 million or 8% of revenue in the same period in 2024.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.17. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.53. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares
Enbridge Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.66. Last week, Enbridge rose 0.5% on volume of 3,783,776 shares
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.99. Monday, Guardian Capital Group announced the successful completion of the previously-announced acquisition of Guardian by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), an affiliate of Desjardins Group (Desjardins). The C$1.67-billion transaction marks a significant milestone for Guardian and DGAM, providing the combined business with the opportunity to significantly scale its operations and further execute on its strategy of building a best-in-class asset manager.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.82. Knight announced Monday acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend the Company's previously announced Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase the maximum number of common shares that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the 12-month period ending August 21, 2026, from 3,000,000 Common
Shares to 6,190,493 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Common Shares as at August 8, 2025.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $81.24. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $141.41. Last week, rose 0.4% on volume of 170,233 shares
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.83. Last week, Pembina rose to $60.99 on volume of 2,660,239 shares
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $179.28. Last week, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 1,862,031 shares
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.69. Tuesday, Spartan announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan with Odyssey Trust Company as rights agent e?ective today.
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.53. No news stories available.
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