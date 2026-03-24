MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (GO.U) Opens the Market

March 24, 2026 10:49 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Meyer Orbach, Chairman, GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("GO Residential", the "REIT", or the "Company") (TSX: GO.U), and their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.



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GO Residential is an internally managed, open-ended REIT established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in luxury high-rise multifamily properties ("LHRs") located in the New York metropolitan area and other major metropolitan cities in the United States, while benefitting from the investment and operational expertise of a team of seasoned professionals. On July 25, 2025, the REIT completed its listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker "GO.U." The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of five LHRs consisting of 2,015 luxury suites located in the borough of Manhattan, New York. During the first quarter of 2026, the REIT announced agreements to acquire an additional five LHRs in the New York metropolitan area that will, subject to closing, increase the number of luxury suites by more than 1,000.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Max Kaufman

Chief Operating Officer

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange