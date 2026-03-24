MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brasil DNA Announces 2026 Edition with Initiatives to Promote Brazilian Tourism in the United States and Canada

March 24, 2026 11:06 AM EDT | Source: Brasil DNA

Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Brasil DNA announces 2026 initiative, carried out by Global Vision Access (GVA) in partnership with the Bureau Mundo platform and with support from Embratur, is preparing its new edition by bringing together Brazilian destinations and companies interested in expanding their presence and generating business opportunities in the United States and Canadian markets.







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Brasil DNA announces 2026 edition with initiatives to promote Brazilian tourism in the United States and Canada

The program integrates tourist destinations, DMCs, hotels, attractions, operators, and experience providers into an international strategy aimed at promoting Brazil to operators, travel agents, specialized media, and consumers in North America.

The United States and Canada are among the main source markets of international tourists to Brazil and are considered priorities in the country's international promotion strategies.

The campaign will begin in April 2026 and includes a series of actions throughout the year, combining B2B and B2C initiatives focused on strengthening Brazil's positioning as a diverse and strategic tourist destination on the global stage.

Platform connects Brazilian destinations to the North American travel trade

Created by GVA in partnership with Bureau Mundo, Brasil DNA is an international tourism promotion platform structured around four pillars that aim to translate the essence of the Brazilian experience: Authenticity, Culture, Gastronomy, and Natural Treasures.

The initiative combines communication, content, and relationship-building actions with the international travel trade, with the goal of increasing awareness of Brazilian destinations and strengthening commercial connections with operators and travel agents in North America.

Among the actions planned for the 2026 edition are:

B2B platform with channels and mini-guides dedicated to partners Webinars and online courses aimed at training the North American travel trade Continuous production of editorial and audiovisual content about Brazilian destinations Communication campaigns and segmented newsletters Press relations initiatives and engagement with international media In-person roadshows in strategic cities across North America Virtual roadshows connecting Brazilian companies to the international travel trade

First edition brought together Brazilian destinations and companies

The inaugural edition of Brasil DNA was held in 2025 and brought together Brazilian destinations and companies in initiatives focused on tourism promotion and generating commercial connections with the North American market.







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According to the organization, the results included: Increased presence of Brazil within the United States and Canadian travel trade Delivery of training sessions and specialized events for operators and travel agents Production of strategic content about Brazilian destinations and experiences in English, targeted at the North American market Commercial connections between Brazilian companies and international buyers Strengthening of Brazil's positioning in strategic tourism niches

For 2026, the project will be expanded, with a longer campaign duration, new strategic partners, and an extended calendar of international promotion activities.







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Brasil DNA announces 2026 edition with initiatives to promote Brazilian tourism in the United States and Canada

Initiative aligns with international promotion strategies

According to Gisele Abrahao, CEO of GVA – Global Vision Access and creator of the initiative, Brasil DNA aims to help expand the country's presence in strategic markets through a collaborative approach among destinations and companies in the sector.

"The 2025 edition demonstrated Brazil's enormous potential when we work collaboratively and strategically to present our experiences to the world. For 2026, we are expanding the initiative with even more actions and partners. It is very important to strengthen and highlight our DNA in markets as relevant as the United States and Canada. We are very proud to see Brasil DNA aligned with Embratur's Plano Brasis, which seeks to enhance diversity, collaboration, and the representativeness of our tourism industry on the international stage," she states.

Participation of companies and destinations







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The program brings together tourist destinations, DMCs (Destination Management Companies), hotels, resorts, attractions, operators, and experience providers interested in increasing visibility and commercial connections in the North American market.

As the campaign is scheduled to begin in April 2026, companies and destinations participating in the initiative will also take part in the strategic planning of actions and the international promotion calendar developed throughout the year.

More information about the initiative can be obtained from the project's organization.

Subscription to the Brasil DNA Newsletter is available here.

Contact:

Gisele Abrahao – ...

Anna Cecilia – ...







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Source: Brasil DNA