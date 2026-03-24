MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Prime Developments Ltd. Announced as Platinum Sponsor for the Investment Gateway Summit 2026

March 24, 2026 12:09 PM EDT | Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Prime Developments Ltd., a leading developer dedicated to infrastructure, sustainable projects, and community enhancement in St. Kitts and Nevis, proudly joins the Investment Gateway Summit 2026 as its exclusive Platinum Sponsor.

"We are proud to welcome Prime Developments Ltd. as a Platinum Sponsor of the Investment Gateway Summit 2026," said H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

"A leading force in infrastructure and sustainable development in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Developments continues to support long-term national growth and the strength of the Federation's Citizenship Programme."

Since 2006, Prime Developments has been instrumental in elevating St. Kitts and Nevis through innovative Citizenship by Investment projects via Public Benefit Options (PBO).

Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Sirous Motevassel, the company focuses on government-endorsed initiatives that drive sustainable development, modern infrastructure, vibrant communities, local economic growth, and job creation.

Notable projects include the Prime Creative Arts Centre, a major cultural hub designed to boost the island's creative economy and quality of life for residents.

The Investment Gateway Summit 2026, hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship Unit, is the Caribbean's premier event for global mobility, strategic investment, and economic development.

Now in its third edition, the summit brings together international investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore opportunities in investment migration and beyond.

Join global leaders at IGS 2026 to shape the future of investment and opportunity.

Dates: 17 - 20 June 2026 Location: St. Kitts, St. Kitts and Nevis

Learn more about Prime Developments:

Register for the summit:

About Prime Developments Ltd.

Prime Developments is the leading developer in St. Kitts and Nevis, specialising in impactful Citizenship by Investment projects that contribute to sustainable national growth, infrastructure, and community vitality. Committed to positive, long-term benefits for the Federation, the company transforms investments into enduring legacies for residents and new citizens alike.

About the Investment Gateway Summit

The Investment Gateway Summit is the flagship event for the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, fostering connections and celebrating opportunities in global investment and mobility.

Contact Information:

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

1 (869) 466-3658

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Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit