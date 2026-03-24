MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

March 24, 2026 1:15 PM EDT | Source: Lithium Africa Corp.

Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the " Company ") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the " Euroswiss Agreement ") dated March 23, 2026 with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. (" Euroswiss "), to provide strategic and financial consulting services. Under the Euroswiss Agreement, Euroswiss will serve as a strategic and financial consultant to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, providing advice, consultation, information and services regarding general business development, financial consulting, and Internet strategy, including aiding the Company in developing a communication plan directed at informing the investing public as to the business of the Company, and advising and assisting the Company with networking, business development and corporate finance matters.

Under the Euroswiss Agreement, Euroswiss will receive an engagement fee of CAD$10,000 per month. The Euroswiss Agreement operates on a month-to-month basis, with each month constituting a separate service period of thirty (30) days, with the monthly fee payable in advance at the beginning of each monthly service period. Consulting services will begin immediately upon receipt of the first installment of the engagement fee, and the Company has the right to terminate on a monthly basis within 30 days' written notice. There is no annual minimum commitment and no obligation for the Company to pay an aggregate annual amount of CAD$120,000; the total amount payable under the Euroswiss Agreement depends solely on the number of monthly periods during which the agreement remains in effect.

The Euroswiss Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc.

Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. is an international consultant company engaged in the fields of business development, financial consulting, and Internet strategy. Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. is headquartered in Luzern, Switzerland.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

The Company has an established 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to jointly advance exploration in Africa (the " LAR-GFL JV ") and, through the LAR-GFL JV, the Company has an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of exploration assets in hardrock pegmatite districts across a number of prospective African regions covering South Africa, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

For further information regarding the Company contact:

Jeanne Liu, Corporate Communications at ..., 1.604.771.7125.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Lithium Africa Corp.