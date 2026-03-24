MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Frank Scarso Hits #1 on Amazon with The Hard Way Home, A Powerful Story of Loss, Redemption, and Second Chances

March 24, 2026 3:00 PM EDT | Source: Avazona Ltd.

Summary: Entrepreneur and Avanza Capital CEO Frank Scarso reaches #1 on Amazon in Family Relationships with his deeply personal book, "The Hard Way Home," sharing an honest journey from success to rock bottom and back.

Staten Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Frank Scarso, founder and CEO of Avanza Capital, has reached a significant milestone as his book The Hard Way Home: How Losing Everything Taught Me What Really Matters climbs to #1 on Amazon in Family Relationships. The book has also ranked #3 in Personal Transformation and #4 in Motivational Self-Help, with a historical sales rank of #1 recorded on February 26, 2026.







The Hard Way Home by Frank Scarso

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This achievement reflects a powerful moment in Scarso's journey. His story is built on lived experience, hard lessons, and a refusal to stay down.

The Hard Way Home takes readers through Scarso's life, beginning in a tight-knit Brooklyn neighborhood influenced by Sicilian immigrant values. He grew up learning discipline, sacrifice, and the meaning of hard work. By the age of twenty, he had entered the high-pressure world of Wall Street, with the rewards and risks coming one after another. Success brought money and status, but behind it all, cracks were forming. Addiction and poor choices slowly took control. His rising life began to collapse. Scarso lost his wealth, family, and direction.

"I've hit rock bottom and found myself in places I never thought I'd be, then clawed my way back into the light," Scarso shares.

In the book, Scarso explains how he does not stop at the fall. He focuses on what comes next. It shows the work required to rebuild a life from nothing. Scarso speaks openly about facing personal failures and taking responsibility. He writes about repairing broken relationships and learning what truly matters.

"But this isn't just a book about falling down. I want to show you what it takes to get back up, put yourself back together, and get out of the darkness. I want to show how you can choose to live differently by owning your business, facing your demons, and doing the work to rebuild relationships and trust," he explains.

The book holds a 5.0-star rating on Amazon. It speaks directly to those who feel lost, stuck, or unsure of how to begin again.

The Hard Way Home: How Losing Everything Taught Me What Really Matters is now available on Amazon.

About the Author:

Frank Scarso is the CEO and founder of Avanza Capital. He has nearly three decades of experience in financial markets shaped by both success and hardship. His early years on Wall Street gave him insight into high-stakes environments. Today, he leads a growing firm that supports small businesses across the United States. The Hard Way Home is his first book and offers a deeply personal look into his life, his failures, and his recovery.

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Company: Avanza Capital

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Source: Avazona Ltd.