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Timothy Peace

Timothy Peace


2026-03-24 03:08:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Glasgow
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Timothy Peace is a Senior Lecturer in Politics at the University of Glasgow. He is the author of European Social Movements and Muslim Activism (Palgrave 2015) and Muslims and Political Participation in Britain (Routledge 2015).

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Politics, University of Stirling

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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