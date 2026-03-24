In Mykolaiv, Man Throws Grenade In Courtyard Of High-Rise Building One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional Police reported this on Facebook.

“Due to a conflict with his partner, a 33-year-old man threw a grenade. Their neighbor was injured in the explosion. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison for the crime,” the statement said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on the evening of March 21. The police received a report that a man had thrown an explosive device in the courtyard of an apartment building on 1st Slobidska Street and then fled.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel provided her with the necessary care. She is currently undergoing outpatient treatment.

During an examination of the scene, law enforcement officers seized fragments of the explosive device, which were sent for forensic analysis.

Explosions reported in Bucha; two law enforcement officers injured

During initial investigative measures, police determined that an argument had broken out between the man and his partner in the apartment. A neighbor intervened in the conflict, complaining about the noise, but the suspect did not respond.

The women managed to lead the man out into the courtyard, where he threw a grenade and then fled.

As previously reported, in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, police detained a man suspected of sending his wife a package containing explosives, which resulted in the woman's death and injuries to two young children.