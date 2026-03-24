IAEA: Zaporizhzhia NPP Loses Connection To Main Power Line Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this on Tuesday, March 24, on the social network X.

“Ukraine's ZNPP lost the connection to the 750kv Dniprovska line today, leaving it dependent on its sole back-up line for external power,” the post reads.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the agency“initiates discussions with both sides on establishing a local ceasefire to enable repairs of the damaged power line”.

The agency also added that its experts continue to monitor the situation at the plant.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. The plant has completely ceased generating electricity. Russian troops and military equipment are present on the nuclear facility's grounds. The ZNPP's external power lines have been damaged repeatedly due to shelling.

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In June 2023, the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station. Due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir, the ZNPP has sufficient water for cooling only when operating in cold shutdown mode.