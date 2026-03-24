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Russians Strike Residential Building In Lviv With Drone

Russians Strike Residential Building In Lviv With Drone


2026-03-24 03:07:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported this on Telegram.

“Another enemy drone strike on a residential building in Sykhiv, on Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue,” the mayor wrote, adding a photo of the damaged building.

He also reported that debris had fallen on Bandera Street.

Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: One person injured, gas station on fire

As reported by Ukrinform, during a massive attack across Ukraine, the Russians struck the central part of Lviv with a drone. According to preliminary information, at least two people were seriously injured, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site was damaged.

Photo: Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram

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