War Update: Defense Forces Repel 17 Russian Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

In particular, shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Korenok, Sukhodil, Neskuchne, Iskryskivshchyna, and Sosnivka came under attack. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Senkivka, and Bleshnia were shelled.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions today.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched an assault on Ukrainian positions near Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders carried out nine offensive operations toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

As reported, since the start of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk sector near the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Bilytske and Shevchenko. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out four offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 13 attacks occurred in the direction of the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Myrne, and Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, and Lisne.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: One person injured, gas station on fire

In the Orikhiv sector, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas surrounding the town of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

According to the General Staff, there are currently no significant changes in the situation in other sectors, and no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, 168 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines over the past day, March 23.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine