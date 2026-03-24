Russian Troops Drop Nine Aerial Bombs On Druzhkivka, Deaths And Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"Nine aerial bombs hit the private sector of the city of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region: a woman born in 1954 was killed. A man born in 1951 was injured - rescuers provided him with first aid," the statement says. Twelve private houses, an outbuilding, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Two fires broke out at the impact sites: structural elements of an outbuilding and household items were burning.

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As noted by the State Emergency Service, rescuers localized the fire over a total area of 121 square meters, but temporarily suspended extinguishing efforts due to the threat of repeated shelling.

According to Donetskoblgaz on Facebook, the Druzhkivka branch of the Kramatorsk gas management department was hit.

Gas infrastructure facilities, garage units, the emergency dispatch service building, and three specialized vehicles of the enterprise were damaged. A fire broke out at the site and was extinguished by emergency services.

A 51-year-old employee of the emergency dispatch service of the Druzhkivka gas management department sustained severe injuries.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 23 Russian forces shelled the front line and nine settlements in the Donetsk region 1,630 times.

Photo: State Emergency Service