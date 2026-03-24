Drone Attack On Lviv: Injury Toll Rises To 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"There are already 13 injured in hospitals in Lviv. The number of victims is increasing," he said.

According to the mayor, people have injuries of varying severity. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance to the victims.

Earlier, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that seven people had been injured in the region as a result of the Russian drone attack, one of whom is in serious condition.

Russian troops drop nine aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, deaths and injuries reported

"As a result of the enemy drone attack, residential buildings in Lviv caught fire. Also, due to falling UAV debris, a private house caught fire in the village of Sernyky in the Bibrka territorial community," he said. According to the head of the regional administration, firefighters are working at all locations.

Preliminary reports indicated that seven people were injured, one of them in serious condition.

A Ukrinform correspondent reported that emergency services and medics are working at the impact sites. Traffic in the affected areas has been temporarily restricted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during a large-scale attack across Ukraine, Russian forces struck the central part of Lviv with a drone. A UNESCO heritage building was damaged. At least two people were seriously injured in the strike on the city center.