Russian Nighttime Attacks On Poltava Leave More Than 40 Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy shelling, 43 residential and social infrastructure facilities were damaged: 29 multi-story buildings, 6 private households, 5 educational institutions, and other facilities (administrative buildings)," Yamshchykova wrote.

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According to her, damage was recorded to 942 windows and 6 roofs.

So far, there have been no requests from residents for evacuation. Those whose homes are uninhabitable will receive financial assistance from the Poltava City Council to temporarily rent housing.

Door-to-door inspections are ongoing to document damage, and essential materials are being distributed to cover broken windows. Humanitarian, social, and legal assistance is being provided to those affected.

More than 300 people and over 24 units of equipment have been involved in response and recovery efforts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of March 24, Russian forces shelled the Poltava region, injuring 12 people and killing two.