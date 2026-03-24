Russian Forces Strike Center Of Zhytomyr, Injuring 12-Year-Old Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy struck the center of Zhytomyr. A two-story residential building was damaged. Windows in nearby buildings were shattered. The fire was quickly contained by rescuers," Bunechko said.

According to him, a 12-year-old girl was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care.

Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 24, a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk killed two people and injured four others, including a six-year-old child.