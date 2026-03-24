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Russian Forces Strike Center Of Zhytomyr, Injuring 12-Year-Old Child

Russian Forces Strike Center Of Zhytomyr, Injuring 12-Year-Old Child


2026-03-24 03:07:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy struck the center of Zhytomyr. A two-story residential building was damaged. Windows in nearby buildings were shattered. The fire was quickly contained by rescuers," Bunechko said.

According to him, a 12-year-old girl was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care.

Read also: Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 24, a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk killed two people and injured four others, including a six-year-old child.

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