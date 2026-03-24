Ukraine Makes Significant Efforts To Conduct Search Operations Even During War Alfyorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Alfyorov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Alfyorov noted that over the past year, there have been significant advances between Kyiv and Warsaw regarding search and exhumation work, so "it would be inaccurate to suggest that the pace or scale of current efforts is insufficient."

According to him, the work is being conducted in accordance with the December agreements reached by the working group and following the meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Nawrocki.

"Permits are being issued in line with the readiness of documentation," Alfyorov added.

Search begins in Rivne region for suspected WWII burial site of Ukrainians and Poles

He stressed that issuing permits involves carrying out a huge volume of work, but Ukraine is committed to completing it, and permits will be granted as documents become ready.

Alfyorov emphasized that, despite extremely difficult conditions, Ukraine has found the funds to ensure search operations from its side.

He also noted that Polish media sometimes provide distorted information suggesting that excavations are conducted exclusively by the Polish side. He explained that the Polish side provides grants for its teams' research and can partially support search groups with equipment.

"It is important to understand that Ukraine is at war, and the funds allocated for these efforts could, for example, be used to purchase drones for the front. However, priorities must be set, and the true cost of search and exhumation work must be recognized. Excavations also require significant efforts by the Ukrainian government to ensure security. The National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and regional military administrations are all involved, as the risk of provocations remains high," the head of UINP said.

Alfyorov stressed that search operations are a massive effort on Ukraine's part.

"In essence, we are reallocating both personnel and resources from the front. Yet Ukraine is a state guided by honor and dignity, and we are fulfilling our commitments," Alfyorov emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Alfyorov also noted that Russian disinformation targeting Ukrainian-Polish partnership has recently intensified. One example is the appearance of the Polish Virtuti Militari order on a Ukrainian collectors' website.