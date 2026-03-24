Torkham Set For Afghan Returns, But Border Reopening Awaits Official Orders
According to official sources, staff deployment has been finalized at the holding camp established near the Hamza Baba shrine, while necessary facilities for accommodating refugee families are also being ensured.
Cleaning and sanitation work is ongoing at the camp to make the repatriation process organized and smooth.
Also Read: Bajaur Administration Orders Afghan Refugees to Vacate Area by Deadline
Sources say that despite all preparations, no official directive has been received so far to open the border for the return of Afghan refugees via Torkham.
Relevant authorities are awaiting orders, after which the repatriation process will formally begin.
It is worth noting that the Torkham border is an important crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where daily movement usually takes place. However, due to the current situation, the repatriation process of refugees has not yet started.
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