Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Strike In Tyre Wounds 14 As Lebanon Death Toll Rises


2026-03-24 03:06:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, March 24 (Petra) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that 14 people were injured in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli army targeting Al-Alam Roundabout in the southern city of Tyre.
The ministry also announced that the total number of martyrs since March 2 has risen to 1,072, with 2,966 wounded. It added that 33 people were killed and 90 were injured over the past 24 hours.

MENAFN24032026000117011021ID1110901790



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search