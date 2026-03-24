Israeli Strike In Tyre Wounds 14 As Lebanon Death Toll Rises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, March 24 (Petra) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that 14 people were injured in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli army targeting Al-Alam Roundabout in the southern city of Tyre.The ministry also announced that the total number of martyrs since March 2 has risen to 1,072, with 2,966 wounded. It added that 33 people were killed and 90 were injured over the past 24 hours.