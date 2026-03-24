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Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone In Eastern Province


2026-03-24 03:06:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced on Tuesday evening that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

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Jordan News Agency

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