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Kuwait Detects Ballistic Missiles And Drones, Reports Limited Damage
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that its air defense systems detected 17 ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours.
According to the Kuwait News Agency, the ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, said in a media briefing that 13 missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while four fell outside the threat zone without posing any danger.
Al-Atwan added that interception operations resulted in falling debris in several areas, causing limited material damage to some homes in scattered residential zones, as well as the disruption of some overhead electricity transmission lines, with no human casualties reported.
He said that 10 drones were also destroyed, while three fell outside the threat zone without posing any risk.
Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that its air defense systems detected 17 ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours.
According to the Kuwait News Agency, the ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, said in a media briefing that 13 missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while four fell outside the threat zone without posing any danger.
Al-Atwan added that interception operations resulted in falling debris in several areas, causing limited material damage to some homes in scattered residential zones, as well as the disruption of some overhead electricity transmission lines, with no human casualties reported.
He said that 10 drones were also destroyed, while three fell outside the threat zone without posing any risk.
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