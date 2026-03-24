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King Congratulates Slovenia PM On Party Win

King Congratulates Slovenia PM On Party Win


2026-03-24 03:06:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call on Tuesday, congratulated Slovenia Prime Minister Robert Golob on his party's win in the parliamentary elections.
According to a royal court statement, the call also touched on regional developments and de-escalation efforts, with His Majesty emphasising the need to utilise dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

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Jordan News Agency

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