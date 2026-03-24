Jordan Condemns Iranian Attack On Bahrain, Affirms Solidarity With Gulf States

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the Kingdom of Bahrain, which resulted in the death of a Moroccan civilian contractor serving with the UAE Armed Forces and the injury of several personnel from the UAE Armed Forces and the Bahrain Defence Force during a routine mission in Bahrain.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Jordan's rejection and denunciation of these heinous attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.The ministry stressed Jordan's full solidarity with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in confronting Iranian attacks, affirming its complete support for all measures taken by the two countries to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens.It also extended its deepest condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.