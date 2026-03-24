Ireland To Cut Fuel Duty In 250 Million Euro Energy Package

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ireland will cut excise duty on fuels until the end ‌of May as part of a 250 ​million euro ($290 million) ‌package to cushion the economic impact ‌of ⁠the Middle East ‌conflict.

The surging price of ‌crude oil has led to prices at some Irish ⁠service stations rising above 2 euros per litre of unleaded fuel, a level last reached in 2022 at the start of the Ukraine conflict.

A cut to excise duty of 15 euro cents per litre on petrol and 20 ​cents on diesel will take effect from midnight Tuesday, the government said.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin told a ‌news conference Tuesday ⁠that the ​measures are "targeted and temporary" and will be reviewed ​subject to market developments.

The government will also pause the National Oil Reserves Agency (NORA) levy for two months, which will reduce the price of motoring fuel and home heating oil by an additional two cents per litre, but this will require the passing of additional legislation.

The agency is responsible for the maintenance ‌of Ireland's strategic supplies of ‌oil and is ⁠funded though the levy.

Heating payments to social welfare ⁠recipients will ⁠be extended for four weeks and there will be enhancements to a rebate programme for hauliers.

Finance Minister Simon Harris on Sunday said the government would limit the initial package to leave room for further ​help if the energy shock persists.

The European Commission suggested cuts to national taxes on fuel as one way member states could curb surging energy prices. Italy has also temporarily cut excise duties, while Spain on Friday proposed wider measures worth 5 billion euros, including reductions in fuel prices and electricity ‌bills.

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