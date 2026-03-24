EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Bridge Biotherapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharms, Bebetter Med, Avistone Biotech

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“EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, BeBetter Med Inc, Avistone Biotechnology, Therapex Co., Ltd, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Betta Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Avistone Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Bayer, Bridge Therapeutics, RedCloud Bio, J Ints Bio, Cullinan Oncology, TYK Medicine, and others, are developing therapies for the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment



Emerging EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BBT-207, SKB264, BEBT-109, Vebreltinib, TRX-221, DZD9008, D-0316 Capsule, Osimertinib, TAS3351 oral administration, PLB1004, BDTX-1535, BAY2927088, BBT-176, H002, JIN-A02, CLN-081, TY-9591, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the coming years.

In January 2026, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the“Company”) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for review. The application seeks approval of ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have previously received tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 14, 2026.

In December 2025, Amivantamab -vmjw is a pioneering, fully human bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the mesenchymal–epithelial transition factor (MET). It marks a major breakthrough for patients with EGFR-driven non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), especially those with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations a group long known for poor prognosis and limited response to standard EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Since receiving accelerated FDA approval in 2021, amivantamab has broadened its clinical relevance, backed by strong evidence from pivotal studies such as CHRYSALIS, PAPILLON, and MARIPOSA.

In June 2025, The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Dato-DXd for treating adults with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that harbors EGFR mutations and has progressed following prior EGFR-targeted therapies and platinum-based chemotherapy. This approval represents a major advancement for patients with limited treatment options after disease progression. The decision is supported by pooled efficacy data from two clinical trials: the Phase 2, single-arm TROPION-Lung05 study and the global, open-label Phase 3 TROPION-Lung01 trial.

In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study, a key benchmark in cancer treatment. In a direct comparison with osimertinib, the combination of RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) and LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) showed a significant improvement in OS for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R mutations. The median OS is expected to surpass three years-the median observed with osimertinib-and has not yet been reached. This marks the first and only study to demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit over osimertinib.

In January 2025, BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in small molecule therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced the dosing of the first patient cohort in the SOLARA study (NCT06706076). SOLARA is a global, open-label, Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of BH-30643 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR or HER2 mutations.

In January 2025, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Biologics License Application (BLA) for datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) has been accepted in the US and granted Priority Review. The application seeks approval for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have previously undergone systemic therapies, including an EGFR-targeted treatment.

In July 2024, Delta-Fly Pharma began enrolling participants in its Phase III clinical trial of DFP-14323 for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial aims to assess the combination of DFP-14323 with a 20mg daily dose of Afatinib, compared to a 40mg daily dose of Afatinib alone. The study will include stage III/IV NSCLC patients in Japan with uncommon EGFR mutations.

In March 2024, InnoCare Pharma administered the first dose in a Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating the combination of its drug ICP-189 with ArriVent BioPharma's furmonertinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). ICP-189, developed by InnoCare, is an allosteric inhibitor of Src Homology 2 domain containing protein tyrosine phosphatase (SHP2), while furmonertinib is a brain-penetrant, mutation-selective inhibitor of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). ICP-189 is intended to target solid tumors, either as a monotherapy or in combination with other antitumor agents. In September 2023, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study. This study evaluated RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw), a bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET), combined with lazertinib, an oral third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), against osimertinib as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Overv iew

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is a subtype of lung cancer characterized by mutations in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) gene. These mutations cause abnormal cell growth and division in lung tissue, leading to tumor development. NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer, and EGFR mutations are particularly frequent in non-smokers and certain ethnic groups. Targeted therapies called EGFR inhibitors are used to block the mutated receptor's activity, helping to control tumor growth and improve patient outcomes.

Explore the latest EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline insights 2025, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials

Emerging EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BBT-207: Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SKB264: Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

BEBT-109: BeBetter Med Inc

Vebreltinib: Avistone Biotechnology

TRX-221: Therapex Co., Ltd

DZD9008: Dizal Pharmaceuticals

D-0316 Capsule: Betta Pharmaceuticals

Osimertinib: AstraZeneca

TAS3351 oral administration: Taiho Oncology

PLB1004: Avistone Pharmaceuticals

BDTX-1535: Black Diamond Therapeutics

BAY2927088: Bayer

BBT-176: Bridge Therapeutics

H002: RedCloud Bio

JIN-A02: J Ints Bio

CLN-081: Cullinan Oncology TY-9591: TYK Medicine

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Route of Administration

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Molecule Type

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage and Product Type

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer product details are provided in the report. Download the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report to learn more about the emerging EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies

Some of the key companies in the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer are - Summit Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Seagen, MacroGenics, Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shandong New age Pharmaceutical, Symphogen, and others.

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment.

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs and therapies

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer, increasing new drug approvals, increase in frequency of diagnosis of NSCLC are some of the important factors that are fueling the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of therapies entering the market, requirement of adequate reimbursement policies for NSCLC drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market growth.

Scope of EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: B ridge Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, BeBetter Med Inc, Avistone Biotechnology, Therapex Co., Ltd, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Betta Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Avistone Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Bayer, Bridge Therapeutics, RedCloud Bio, J Ints Bio, Cullinan Oncology, TYK Medicine, and others

Key EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: BBT-207, SKB264, BEBT-109, Vebreltinib, TRX-221, DZD9008, D-0316 Capsule, Osimertinib, TAS3351 oral administration, PLB1004, BDTX-1535, BAY2927088, BBT-176, H002, JIN-A02, CLN-081, TY-9591, and others

EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Report Introduction

2. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Executive Summary

3. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

4. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

6. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Preclinical Stage Products

10. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

11. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

14. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

15. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

16. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

17. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. EGFR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.