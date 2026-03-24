Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline 2026: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Regenerx Biopharma, Bridgebio Pharma, Berg Pharma, Holostem Terapie

“Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report:

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Epidermolysis Bullosa Key players such as - B erg Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, Aegle Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Science, Krystal Biotech, and others, are developing therapies for the Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment



Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging therapies such as - B PM31510, HOLOGENE-17,AGLE102, RGN-137, PTR-01, INM-755, Dabocemagene autoficel, VYJUVEK, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Epidermolysis Bullosa market in the coming years.

In September 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that the U.S. FDA has approved a new label update for beremagene geperpavec-svdt (B-VEC/YJUVEK). The update expands the eligible patient population to include dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) patients from birth. Patients and caregivers can now administer the therapy and manage wound dressings at home independently. In addition, wound dressings can be removed during the next dressing change instead of waiting the previously required 24 hours.

In April 2025, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZEVASKYN (pronounced 'ZEE-vah-skin')-prademagene zamikeracel-as the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in both adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a severe and disabling genetic skin disorder. Currently, there is no cure for RDEB, and ZEVASKYN is the only FDA-approved therapy offering wound treatment through a single application.

In April 2025, DEBRA Research gGmbH, a German non-profit committed to supporting research and drug development for individuals with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), is partnering with Viking Global Investors, CureEB, EBMRF, and Stanford University to invest in Nova Anchora LLC. Nova Anchora is an early-stage, preclinical biotechnology company focused on creating innovative protein therapies for EB. This funding will help advance the company's lead candidate, NvA-011, through preclinical stages and toward IND (Investigational New Drug) readiness. In September 2024, In a small real-world study, treatment with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, including upadacitinib and baricitinib, demonstrated greater effectiveness than dupilumab in alleviating itching and skin lesions in individuals with epidermolysis bullosa pruriginosa (EBP). Among five patients on dupilumab, only two achieved a 50% reduction in itching, with none experiencing total relief. In comparison, all five patients treated with JAK inhibitors who had measurable itch scores reported complete relief from itching.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by extremely fragile skin that is prone to blistering and tearing from minor friction or trauma. It is caused by mutations in genes responsible for producing proteins that help to anchor the layers of the skin together. As a result, individuals with EB experience painful blisters and sores on their skin, as well as in the mucous membranes lining the mouth, esophagus, and other organs.

Explore the latest Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trials

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Product Type

Epidermolysis Bullosa By Stage and Product Type

Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Route of Administration

Epidermolysis Bullosa By Stage and Route of Administration

Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Molecule Type Epidermolysis Bullosa by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Epidermolysis Bullosa Report covers around 21+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Epidermolysis Bullosa product details are provided in the report. Download the Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa therapies

Emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BPM31510: Berg Pharma

HOLOGENE-17: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

AGLE102: Aegle Therapeutics

RGN-137: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

PTR-01: BridgeBio Pharma

INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals

Dabocemagene autoficel: Fibrocell Science VYJUVEK: Krystal Biotech

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Analysis:

The Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment.

Epidermolysis Bullosa key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

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Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Market Drivers



Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Demand for New and Effective Drugs

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Market Barriers



Currently no cure for all types of Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) Making a diagnosis for a genetic or rare disease is often challenging

Scope of Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Berg Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, Aegle Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Science, Krystal Biotech, and others

Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: BPM31510, HOLOGENE-17,AGLE102, RGN-137, PTR-01, INM-755, Dabocemagene autoficel, VYJUVEK, and others

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment: Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and Epidermolysis Bullosa market barriers

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