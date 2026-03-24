Four Weekly Flights: Sichuan Airlines Inaugurates Chengdu-Vientiane Route

MENAFN - GetNews) At 00:26 (local time) on March 23, 2026, Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U3927, carrying 141 passengers, touched down smoothly at Vientiane Wattay International Airport in Laos, signifying a successful inaugural direct flight between Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Vientiane Wattay International Airport. Operated by Airbus A320, this air route is scheduled to run four times per week, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, respectively. The outbound flight departed from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 22:45 (Beijing Time) and arrived in Vientiane at 00:25 (local time) the following day, with a flight time of approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.







2026 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos and is also the“Year of China-Laos Friendship”. With the launch of this new air route, an efficient air link between China and Laos has been built, which promises to facilitate economic, trade, and cultural exchanges. Vientiane, the capital of Laos, serves as the country's political, economic, and cultural hub, and the launch of this new route has further brought Chengdu closer to Vientiane, a key city in Southeast Asia.

Currently, Sichuan Airlines also operates a daily flight between Kunming and Vientiane. As all routes from Chengdu, both new and existing, forge new synergies, Sichuan Airlines' air route network in Southeast Asia will be further enhanced, in a bid to offer travelers a wider range of travel options. Of particular note, Laos' introduction of convenient on-arrival visa and e-visa policies allows Chinese travelers to embark on a“spur-of-the-moment” trip to Vientiane. Coincidentally, this route was launched shortly before China's Qingming Festival, providing travelers with convenient new options for outbound travel.