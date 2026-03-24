Four Weekly Flights: Sichuan Airlines Inaugurates Chengdu-Vientiane Route
2026 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos and is also the“Year of China-Laos Friendship”. With the launch of this new air route, an efficient air link between China and Laos has been built, which promises to facilitate economic, trade, and cultural exchanges. Vientiane, the capital of Laos, serves as the country's political, economic, and cultural hub, and the launch of this new route has further brought Chengdu closer to Vientiane, a key city in Southeast Asia.
Currently, Sichuan Airlines also operates a daily flight between Kunming and Vientiane. As all routes from Chengdu, both new and existing, forge new synergies, Sichuan Airlines' air route network in Southeast Asia will be further enhanced, in a bid to offer travelers a wider range of travel options. Of particular note, Laos' introduction of convenient on-arrival visa and e-visa policies allows Chinese travelers to embark on a“spur-of-the-moment” trip to Vientiane. Coincidentally, this route was launched shortly before China's Qingming Festival, providing travelers with convenient new options for outbound travel.
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