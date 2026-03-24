The Law Firm Of Brian P. Murphy, PC Highlights Critical Need For Nursing Home Accountability Amid Rising Neglect Cases In PA And NJ

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA - March 2 3 , 2026 - As the long-term care industry continues to face staffing challenges and operational shifts, Brian P. Murphy, Esquire, founder of The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC is renewing his call for increased transparency and accountability within Pennsylvania and New Jersey nursing facilities. With over twenty years of dedicated experience, Mr. Murphy remains at the forefront of protecting the rights of the elderly and most vulnerable.

Specializing exclusively in nursing home malpractice, the firm has seen a noted uptick in inquiries related to preventable injuries-specifically pressure ulcers (bedsores), falls, and malnutrition. These issues are often the direct result of systemic understaffing and a failure to adhere to state-mandated care standards.

"For over two decades, my mission has been to be the voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves," said Brian P. Murphy. "Nursing home residents are not just 'patients'; they are mothers, fathers, and grandparents who deserve dignity. When a facility prioritizes profits over people, we ensure they are held legally and financially accountable."

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC provides comprehensive legal representation for families navigating the aftermath of:



Nursing Home Neglect: Including pressure ulcers (bedsores), dehydration, sepsis, medication errors, and poor hygiene;

Physical Abuse: Investigating signs of trauma or unexplained injury; Wrongful Death: Seeking justice for families who have lost loved ones due to facility negligence.



To assist families in identifying the early warning signs of abuse, Mr. Murphy offers a library of educational resources, including a guide to choosing a nursing home and the stages of bedsores, via the firm's website,

About the Attorney:

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC is a premier legal practice dedicated 100% to nursing home abuse and neglect litigation in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 2015 by Brian P. Murphy, Esq., the firm is recognized for its aggressive advocacy and compassionate client service, as evidenced by its five-star Google ratings. Mr. Murphy has lectured on nursing home abuse and has been consistently recognized for his ethical standards and successful litigation record. The firm offers free consultations, and all cases are billed on a contingency basis, which means you don't pay unless we win.