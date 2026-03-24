TP Toys Expands Children's Play Range With New Blueytm Collection

TP Toys, the UK's leading designer and manufacturer of children's outdoor play equipment, has announced the launch of its brand-new Bluey licensed collection, bringing one of the world's most loved preschool characters into gardens across the country.

Created in partnership with the global children's phenomenon Bluey, the new range combines TP Toys' trusted engineering and safety credentials with the joyful, imaginative world of Bluey and her family, offering parents meaningful, screen-free ways to keep young children active.

Meeting the Demand for Screen-Free Play

With parents increasingly concerned about children's screen time and sedentary habits, demand for engaging outdoor play solutions continues to grow. TP Toys' Bluey collection has been developed to inspire movement, creativity and confidence in toddlers and preschoolers, encouraging them to recreate their favourite episodes or invent brand-new adventures of their own.

Kyle Maglione - Senior Brand Manager commented:

“Bluey has become a cultural touchstone for modern families because it celebrates imaginative, active play, family connection and everyday adventure. That aligns perfectly with our philosophy at TP Toys.

This collection allows children to step away from screens and into active play, bouncing, swinging, sliding and exploring, all while enjoying the character they adore.”

A Collection Designed for Growing Families















Key products include:



Bluey Plastic Folding Slide A versatile first slide designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Lightweight yet durable, it folds for easy storage, ideal for spontaneous play sessions.



TP Bluey Quadpod® 4-in-1 Swing Seat A fully adjustable swing seat that grows with a child from 6 months to 8 years old, offering long-term value for families while supporting balance, coordination and confidence.



Bluey Junior 3ft Trampoline A safe and compact first trampoline inspired by the trampoline used in the show, designed to introduce younger children to bouncing fun and help build strength and motor skills.



Bluey UP 4.5ft Junior Trampoline Inspired by the much-loved“Trampoline” episode, this junior trampoline features zip-free entry and reassuring safety features, giving parents peace of mind while children bounce with confidence.



Bluey Wooden Sandpit with Cover A sturdy wooden sandpit designed to encourage creative outdoor play. Featuring a protective cover to keep sand clean when not in use, it provides the perfect space for digging, building and imaginative adventures inspired by Bluey.

Bluey Little Chef Wooden Mud Kitchen (FSC® Certified) A charming wooden mud kitchen that lets children mix, pour and create their own muddy recipes. Made from FSC® certified wood, it encourages imaginative role play, sensory exploration and outdoor creativity while little chefs cook up Bluey-inspired fun.



Each product is engineered with TP Toys' established focus on safety, quality and longevity, ensuring that fun and functionality go hand-in-hand.

Built on a Legacy of Quality

For over 60 years, TP Toys has been at the forefront of children's active play in the UK. From classic swings and climbing frames to innovative toddler solutions, the brand has consistently championed outdoor play as a cornerstone of healthy childhood development.

The Bluey collection continues that legacy, combining:



Robust construction for outdoor durability

Thoughtful safety design

Easy assembly and storage solutions

Long-lasting materials designed to withstand energetic play Additional guarantee support for added consumer confidence



The result is a range that appeals not only to children who love Bluey, but to parents seeking products that deliver real developmental value.

Encouraging Imagination Beyond the Screen

Bluey's global success is rooted in its celebration of imaginative, physical and family-led play - values that resonate strongly with today's parents. By bringing the character into real-world play environments, TP Toys aims to extend that storytelling beyond the television and into everyday family life.

Whether it's pretending to be at the park, hosting a backyard adventure, or simply enjoying an afternoon bounce, the new Bluey range transforms familiar play equipment into immersive, character-led experiences.

Availability

The TP Toys Bluey collection is available now exclusively via the TP Toys website and selected retail partners.

To explore the full range, visit:

About TP Toys

Founded in the UK, TP Toys is a market leader in outdoor children's play equipment, known for innovative design, durability and a long-standing commitment to encouraging active, healthy childhoods.