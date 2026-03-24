Mike Purvis Of Storage Facility Painting Services Advocates For Better Planning And Quality Standards In Commercial Property Maintenance

MENAFN - GetNews) Mike Purvis of Newark, Delaware, founder of Storage Facility Painting Services, is encouraging property owners and service professionals to prioritize planning, logistics, and quality work in large-scale property maintenance projects.

Mike Purvis, founder of Storage Facility Painting Services, LLC, is speaking out about the growing need for stronger planning and quality standards in commercial property maintenance, particularly within the self-storage industry.

Purvis, whose company specializes in repainting and rebranding storage facilities across the United States, says the rapid growth of the storage industry has made logistics, project planning, and attention to detail more important than ever.

“Attention to detail is everything,” Purvis said.“Planning and logistics are a huge part of getting the job done right.”

The self-storage sector has expanded dramatically in recent years. According to the Self Storage Association, the United States now has more than 50,000 self-storage facilities, serving over 11 million households. As ownership changes and brands evolve, many facilities require repainting and exterior upgrades to maintain property standards and visual consistency.

Purvis says that while repainting might appear straightforward, large facilities present unique operational challenges.

“People see painting as simple work, but on large properties there is a lot going on behind the scenes,” Purvis said.“You're coordinating schedules, managing crews, and making sure the project runs smoothly for the business and the customers using the facility.”

Industry experts note that maintenance and property appearance can influence customer trust and occupancy rates. Clean, well-maintained facilities tend to create stronger first impressions for renters, especially as the self-storage market becomes increasingly competitive.

For Purvis, maintaining high standards begins with preparation.

“Our customers appreciate quality work and expedited service,” he said.“That comes from having a solid plan before the work even starts.”

Purvis founded Storage Facility Painting Services in 2017 after decades of experience in the painting industry. The company was intentionally designed as a niche service focused exclusively on storage facility repainting and rebranding.

“The company name was chosen to spotlight exactly what we do,” Purvis said.“We focus on storage facilities. That's our niche.”

By concentrating on a specific type of project, Purvis believes service providers can improve efficiency and consistency.

“Competition is always there,” he said.“So you have to find ways to do things more efficiently.”

Purvis also emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and improvement in service industries.

“I'm always learning from proven methods and constantly improving on them,” he said.“That's how you stay competitive and keep raising the standard of the work.”

According to industry reports, the U.S. commercial property maintenance sector generates tens of billions of dollars annually, with facility upkeep, painting, and exterior improvements playing a major role in preserving asset value. However, Purvis believes the conversation should not focus solely on cost.

“Our focus has always been quality work at competitive pricing and strong customer service,” he said.

Purvis says the principles behind successful maintenance projects often come down to fundamentals: preparation, persistence, and accountability.

“You have to have a never quit attitude,” he said.“Projects don't always go exactly as planned, but you keep moving forward and get the job done right.”

Purvis credits his work ethic and business mindset to early influences in his life.

“My father gave me the drive to succeed,” he said.

Today, he hopes more property owners and contractors will recognize the importance of thoughtful planning and professional execution in maintaining large commercial properties.

What Property Owners and Service Professionals Can Do

Purvis encourages property owners and contractors to take practical steps to improve maintenance outcomes on their own projects:



Plan projects thoroughly before work begins, including logistics, scheduling, and site coordination.

Prioritize attention to detail, even on large properties where small issues can become major problems.

Focus on quality and customer service, not just speed or price. Continue learning and improving proven methods to keep standards high across the industry.



“Success in this business comes from doing the basics well and doing them consistently,” Purvis said.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Storage Facility Painting Services, LLC

Storage Facility Painting Services, LLC is a Newark, Delaware–based company founded by Mike Purvis in 2017. The company specializes in repainting and rebranding self-storage facilities across the United States, focusing on project planning, logistics, attention to detail, and high-quality workmanship. The company serves commercial clients seeking reliable exterior painting services for large storage properties. Learn more at.

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