Sell For One Realty Introduces Full-Service 1% Listing Model For Las Vegas Home Sellers

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Sell For One Realty launches a full-service 1% listing model in Las Vegas, offering professional marketing, negotiation, and broker oversight while helping sellers retain more equity. Led by broker Josh Towers, the firm combines modern efficiency with full-service real estate support.

Las Vegas, NV - Sell For One Realty is offering Las Vegas homeowners a modern alternative to traditional real estate commissions through a full-service listing model priced at just one percent. The brokerage's approach is designed to help sellers retain more of their equity while still receiving professional marketing, expert negotiation, and experienced broker supervision throughout the transaction.

Led by broker Josh Towers, Sell For One Realty combines a trained support team with direct broker oversight to ensure every listing receives strategic guidance and professional representation from the moment a home goes on the market to the final closing.

“Our goal is simple,” said Towers.“Homeowners deserve premium service and expert support without giving up unnecessary equity. Our one percent model delivers the same level of representation expected from traditional brokerages while reflecting the efficiency of today's real estate market.”

A Modern Approach to Full-Service Home Selling

Sell For One Realty was created around the idea that today's digital real estate environment allows for a more efficient and transparent commission structure. Rather than reducing services, the brokerage focuses on maintaining a complete listing experience while lowering the listing fee.

The brokerage emphasizes that its pricing model does not mean reduced service. Instead, the company operates with a streamlined structure that allows clients to benefit from professional representation while keeping more of their home's value.

Broker-Led Supervision and Team Support

Unlike many high-volume or limited-service models, Sell For One Realty maintains active broker oversight throughout every transaction. Sellers benefit from a coordinated team approach combined with experienced leadership guiding pricing strategy, negotiations, and transaction management.

This structure ensures homeowners receive consistent communication, professional advice, and a carefully managed selling process.

Premium Marketing Designed to Maximize Visibility

Every listing with Sell For One Realty includes a complete marketing strategy designed to showcase properties professionally and attract qualified buyers. The brokerage's marketing plan incorporates high-quality photography, digital promotion, virtual tours, and wide online exposure through the MLS and national real estate platforms.

The goal is to provide sellers with strong market visibility while maintaining a more efficient pricing structure.

A Full-Service Guarantee for Sellers

Sell For One Realty reinforces its commitment to professional representation through its written Full Service Guarantee, which outlines the services every client receives.

This guarantee ensures that sellers receive the marketing, negotiation expertise, and transaction support expected from a premium brokerage, with the only difference being the simplified one percent listing fee.

About Sell For One Realty

Sell For One Realty is a Nevada-based real estate brokerage serving homeowners throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. The company specializes in a modern full-service listing model designed to help sellers retain more equity while benefiting from experienced broker supervision, professional marketing, and complete transaction management.

To learn more or request a home valuation, visit