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"Allen Grealish, Coldwell Banker Realty"Top realtor, real estte agent and professional Allen Grealish Orange CT 2025 named as the number one agent for closed transactions.

Orange, Connecticut - Allen Grealish, a leading realtor, real estate agent, and real estate professional with Coldwell Banker Realty, has been recognized as the number one real estate agent in Orange, Connecticut for closed transactions in 2025. This achievement highlights his continued success helping buyers and sellers achieve outstanding results in one of the region's most competitive housing markets.

Based in Coldwell Banker Realty's Orange office, Grealish has become widely known as a trusted local realtor and real estate professional specializing in residential home sales throughout Orange, CT and surrounding communities including Milford, Woodbridge, and West Haven. His strong performance in 2025 reflects both high transaction volume and a consistent focus on strategic pricing, innovative marketing, and skilled negotiation.

Coldwell Banker Realty maintains a dominant presence in the Orange real estate market, holding approximately 37% market share. This leadership position provides Grealish and his clients with significant advantages, including enhanced marketing exposure, powerful technology platforms, and access to a large network of qualified buyers and fellow real estate agents.

As a full-time real estate agent and dedicated real estate professional, Grealish utilizes a comprehensive marketing strategy designed to maximize property visibility and drive buyer demand. His listings benefit from professional photography and video, targeted digital advertising, social media promotion, direct mail campaigns, and detailed market analysis to ensure homes are priced strategically and positioned for success.

“My goal as a realtor has always been to deliver real results for my clients,” said Grealish.“Being recognized as the number one real estate agent in Orange, Connecticut for closed transactions in 2025 is a tremendous honor. It reflects the trust my clients place in me and the strength of the Coldwell Banker Realty brand in our local market.”

With more than a decade of experience as a real estate professional in Connecticut, Grealish has built a strong reputation for local expertise and client-focused service. His background in property valuation and his role serving on the Town of Orange Board of Assessment Appeals further enhance his ability to guide homeowners and buyers with accurate pricing insight and market knowledge.

In addition to his professional success, Grealish is actively involved in the Orange community and supports local charitable organizations and events. His commitment to service and long-term relationships has helped establish him as a go-to realtor for homeowners considering buying or selling real estate in Orange, CT.

As the Orange housing market continues to evolve, Allen Grealish remains focused on helping clients navigate changing conditions with confidence. Buyers, sellers, and investors seeking an experienced real estate agent or realtor in Orange, Connecticut are encouraged to connect with Grealish to learn more about current opportunities and market trends.

About Allen Grealish

Allen Grealish is a realtor and real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Orange, Connecticut. He represents buyers, sellers, and investors across Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Known for his strategic marketing approach, negotiation expertise, and deep local market knowledge, he has established himself as a leading real estate professional in the Orange real estate market. In 2025, he was recognized as the number one real estate agent in Orange, CT for closed transactions.

Contact Allen Grealish | (203) 623-8484 |... |