Connecticut Distracted Driving Crashes Continue To Rise, Attorney Raymond W. Ganim Warns

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"Distracted driving is preventable," Ganim said. "Drivers that remain attentive and do not use mobile devices while behind the wheel can significantly reduce the risk of serious accidents."Connecticut distracted driving crashes continue to rise as smartphone use behind the wheel remains a major cause of serious accidents. Stratford personal injury attorney Raymond W. Ganim warns that texting, navigation apps, and other mobile device distractions are contributing to collisions across Fairfield County and the state. Citing safety data from NHTSA, CDC, and CTDOT, the release explains the legal risks distracted drivers may face and how accident victims may pursue injury claims.

Bridgeport Conn. - March 24, 2026 - Distracted driving continues to be a major contributor of motor vehicle crashes across Connecticut and safety Experts warn that use of smartphones while driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road. Personal injury attorney Raymond W. Ganim indicates that the increasing prevalence of distracted driving has resulted in many severe injuries as well as deaths across Fairfield County and the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 3,500 people have been killed by distracted Drivers nationally in recent years with thousands more having suffered serious injuries as a direct result of taking their attention away from the road while operating a vehicle. Researchers note that the widespread use of smartphones, navigation apps, and in-vehicle Technology has created new danger for both Drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

Traffic safety officials report that in Connecticut distracted driving remains cited as a contributing factor in many accidents investigated by law enforcement.

"Many Drivers underestimate how deadly it can be to look at a phone or respond to a message while driving," said Ganim. "a momentary distraction can lead to a very serious accident. This is particularly true at high speeds or in congested urban traffic."

Smartphones Remain a Leading Cause of Driver Distractions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the three primary forms of distraction are:

Visual distraction - dismissing eyes from the road Manual distraction - removing hands from the steering wheel Cognitive distraction - losing focus on driving

Text messaging combines all three forms of distraction simultaneously which makes it the most dangerous. Safety Experts say that readings and sending of text messages will take a Drivers eyes off the road for multiple seconds long enough to drive the length of a football field without fully observing traffic conditions.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has also pointed out the dangers of distracted driving throughout the state through campaign such as "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." Which is focused on reducing phone use behind the wheel through enhanced enforcement and public awareness.

Legal Penalties for Distracted Drivers

Connecticut laws prohibit Drivers from using handheld mobile devices while driving. Violations can result in fines and penalties. Also, Drivers who cause an accident while distracted may also face liability for injuries or property damage to other parties.

According to legal professionals, distracted driving cases frequently arise in claims for personal injury arising from the following types of accidents:

Rear-end collisions - Pedestrian accidents - Intersection collisions - Multi-vehicle highway collisions

When a driver or passenger pursuing a personal injury claim due to a collision caused by a distracted driver, investigators usually examine phone records, dash-camera footage, and witness testimony to determine if the distraction caused the collision.

"Technology provides valuable information to help determine what occurred prior to a collision," Ganim said. "if a driver was texting or using a device at the time of the collision, this information can become a key part of the claim for personal injury damages."

Traffic safety officials continue to urge Drivers to eliminate distractions by:

Setting navigation before starting the journey - Activating "do not disturb while driving" features on smart phones - Avoiding phone use unless safely pulled over - Staying alert in high traffic zones such as school zones and intersections

Campaigns by public safety officials also emphasize that even brief distractions can have life changing effects.

"Distracted driving is preventable," Ganim said. "Drivers that remain attentive and do not use mobile devices while behind the wheel can significantly reduce the risk of serious accidents."

About Raymond W. Ganim

Raymond W. Ganim is a Connecticut personal injury attorney and founder of Ganim Personal Injury Law, located at 2620 Nichols Avenue in Stratford. The firm represents individuals injured in car accidents, pedestrian accidents, and other serious injury cases across Fairfield County and surrounding areas.