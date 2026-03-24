Acclaimed Supernatural Mystery Series The Chronicles Of Chad Ryker: Supernatural Justice Receives US Review Praise And 2026 Eric Hoffer Award Nomination

MENAFN - GetNews)R. E. Chard's supernatural mystery series, The Chronicles of Chad Ryker: Supernatural Justice, is gaining recognition with a recommendation from The US Review of Books and a nomination for the 2026 Eric Hoffer Award.

Praised for its vivid storytelling, supernatural mystery, and Jesuit mysticism, the series has been recognized by The US Review of Books for its psychological richness and suspenseful atmosphere. The review particularly noted Chad Ryker's compelling psychological journey and Chard's skill in weaving mystery, faith, and supernatural tension into a page-turning narrative.







The first book in the series, Shadows of St. Ignatius, launches readers into the world of Chad Ryker, where hidden darkness, spiritual conflict, and family legacy collide. Planned as a nine-book saga, The Chronicles of Chad Ryker: Supernatural Justice promises an expansive story of mystery, danger, and redemption, with Books 2 and 3 now being prepared for publication.

“I'm honored by the recognition the series has received,” said Chard.“It's incredibly meaningful to have The US Review of Books highlight the story's mystery, suspense, and psychological depth, and to see the series nominated for the 2026 Eric Hoffer Award. But Chad Ryker's journey is only beginning. While readers are discovering Shadows of St. Ignatius, I'm back at work preparing Books 2 and 3 for publication.”

With its blend of supernatural intrigue, psychological depth, and spiritual mystery, The Chronicles of Chad Ryker: Supernatural Justice is positioned as a distinctive and ambitious new series for readers of atmospheric suspense and supernatural fiction.

About R. E. Chard

R. E. Chard is the author of The Chronicles of Chad Ryker: Supernatural Justice, a planned nine-volume series blending mystery, supernatural suspense, psychological depth, and Jesuit mysticism. His work explores faith, darkness, family, and hidden forces through vivid storytelling and emotionally resonant suspense.