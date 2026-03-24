Digimarcon Canada 2026 Returns To Toronto, Bringing The Future Of Digital Marketing To The Global Stage

Toronto, ON - DigiMarCon Canada, the premier digital marketing, media, advertising, and business conference and exhibition in the ON, will return April 15-16, 2026, at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, ON. The three-day event will unite marketers, brands, agencies, technology providers, and thought leaders from around the world to explore the strategies, technologies, and trends shaping the future of digital growth.

DigiMarCon Canada 2026 will feature high-impact keynotes, hands-on master classes, and expert-led panels, delivering actionable insights across AI and ChatGPT, marketing automation, content creation, social media, SEO, growth hacking, AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS innovation. Attendees may participate in person or online, making the event accessible to a global audience.

“Digital marketing is evolving faster than ever, and DigiMarCon Canada is where leaders stay ahead. The event delivers strategies, real-world use cases, and measurable results for marketers in an AI-driven world. From enterprise brands to fast-growing startups, it attracts performance-focused marketers ready to future-proof their strategies. It's more than a conference - it's a growth accelerator.”

DigiMarCon Canada 2026 Highlights Include:



Visionary Keynotes from industry leaders redefining digital marketing

High-Value Networking with senior-level marketers, founders, and innovators

Emerging Trends & Technologies shaping the next wave of digital transformation

Hands-On Learning through master classes, case studies, and strategy sessions

Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Marketing Automation

Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media, and Influencer Marketing

Conversion Rate Optimization, Mobile Marketing, and Video Marketing

Data Science, Big Data, Programmatic Advertising, and Predictive Analytics UI/UX Design, Omnichannel Marketing, and Customer Experience



Key Topics at DigiMarCon Canada 2026:

DigiMarCon Canada is widely regarded as a must-attend event for marketers seeking to sharpen their competitive edge, accelerate innovation, and connect with the global digital marketing community.

Registration is now open. To learn more or secure a pass, visit .

About DigiMarCon

DigiMarCon is a global conference and exhibition event series held annually in 50+ cities across 20+ countries, bringing together 35,000+ marketers, executives, and entrepreneurs worldwide. The DigiMarCon Event Series features 1,000+ expert speakers delivering cutting-edge insights, strategies, and real-world case studies across digital marketing, media, advertising, and technology.

Through in-person and virtual experiences, DigiMarCon connects the world's marketing community, fosters innovation, and empowers professionals to drive measurable growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Learn more at .